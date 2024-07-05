Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 130 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $333.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $330.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.