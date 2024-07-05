Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.01

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 97187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

