Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.30

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 131458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,124.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,419. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.