Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.75

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 23110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

