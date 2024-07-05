SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.96

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 295846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 168,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.