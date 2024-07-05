Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $320.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.89.

NYSE STZ opened at $250.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.77 and a 200-day moving average of $253.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $443,844,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after acquiring an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $156,358,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,075,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

