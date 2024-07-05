SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.22

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.22 and last traded at $67.22, with a volume of 23924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 135,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 67,295 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,240.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 60,759 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 549.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.