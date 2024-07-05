ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.14

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.14 and last traded at $73.76, with a volume of 4394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.76.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

