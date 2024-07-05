Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.07

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 8429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,108,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,207,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1,049.4% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the period.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

