Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. 187,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

