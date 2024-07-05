Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,048,791,000 after acquiring an additional 40,435 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,060,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,229,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,406,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.7 %

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,294. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.