Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.51 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10,470.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after acquiring an additional 268,674 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 300.1% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.31. 179,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,192. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

