Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.47 Million Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FCG Investment Co grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 80.9% during the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AMR traded down $14.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.24. 34,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,340. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.24 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.23 and a 200 day moving average of $337.50.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $17.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

