Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3,476.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.8% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co boosted its position in Netflix by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 2,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $683.26 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $689.88. The company has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.34.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

