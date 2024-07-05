Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Shares Purchased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,620 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BATS BUFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,041 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $430.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

