Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,691 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 3,772.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SM Energy stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $53.26.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

