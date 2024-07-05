Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 122 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,696,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,583,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Installed Building Products by 3,919.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 142,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 139,172 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,317,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Installed Building Products by 732.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IBP traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.13. 20,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,229. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $263.76. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBP

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.