Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 10,496 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CNI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.26. The stock had a trading volume of 72,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day moving average is $126.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

