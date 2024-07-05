Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,217,000 after buying an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $516,530,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,737,000 after buying an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after buying an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,454,000 after buying an additional 260,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $135.05. 275,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,089. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.23.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

