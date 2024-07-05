Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 20 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 278.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 19.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 16.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 12.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 17.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AZO stock traded down $26.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,818.30. 9,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,253. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,884.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,868.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

