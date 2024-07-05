FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 728,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,435. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $48.33.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.