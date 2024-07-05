FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.34. 142,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,921. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.25. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.08.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

