GenTrust LLC Purchases 81,068 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 391.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,946,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after buying an additional 2,193,795 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after buying an additional 1,695,918 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,955,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,753,000 after buying an additional 1,545,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $396,845,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

