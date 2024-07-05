Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $4.07 Million Stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,911 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Enviri were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $189,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,668.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enviri stock remained flat at $8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.23. Enviri Co. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.77 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

