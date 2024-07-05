HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:HQI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $168 million, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.03. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $26.47.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that HireQuest will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HireQuest news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $46,811.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,053,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,980,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 16,413 shares of company stock worth $203,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HireQuest stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of HireQuest worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

