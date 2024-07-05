FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,927 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $2,111,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,643,000 after acquiring an additional 42,840 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 618,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.98. 299,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,153. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.13. The company has a market cap of $224.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

