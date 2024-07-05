Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $863.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $812.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $524.63 and a fifty-two week high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

