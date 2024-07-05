Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,259,000. FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.1% in the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 276.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PEP opened at $163.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.37 and a 200 day moving average of $170.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $224.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.64.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

