Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 241,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,886. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

