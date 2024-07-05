Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,037 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 144,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 26,812 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 17,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,140,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $157.76 billion, a PE ratio of -461.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

