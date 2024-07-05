iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 167.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,279,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,691,000 after purchasing an additional 372,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,770,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,615,000 after purchasing an additional 397,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,584 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

