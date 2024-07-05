Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $353,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 74.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after buying an additional 62,606 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $58,163,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 21.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,922 shares of company stock worth $62,811,386. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $152.15. 369,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.