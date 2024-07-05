Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 31,944 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,883 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.44. 302,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

