Uniswap (UNI) One Day Volume Hits $293.09 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $7.49 or 0.00013512 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.49 billion and approximately $293.09 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.14828386 USD and is down -13.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1059 active market(s) with $250,231,555.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

