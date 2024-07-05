Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Volume Hits $32.29 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $552.26 million and approximately $32.29 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.35 or 0.05311161 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00044201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00013512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.0772705 USD and is down -14.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $29,705,161.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

