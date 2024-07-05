WEMIX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.81 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $449.86 million and $3.81 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001992 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 527,284,295 coins and its circulating supply is 407,479,338 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 527,252,304.3415848 with 407,462,178.1814785 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.0690781 USD and is down -11.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,865,202.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

