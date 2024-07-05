Helium Price Reaches $3.09 (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Helium has a total market cap of $497.42 million and $14.65 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00005579 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Helium has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Helium Coin Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

