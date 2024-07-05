Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.36% of NMI worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NMI by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth $201,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The business had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

