Leeward Investments LLC MA Increases Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.11% of Webster Financial worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Webster Financial by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,289. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.