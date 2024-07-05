Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases 6,807 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in BorgWarner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 61,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

