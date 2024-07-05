Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $6.16 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 448,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,325 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,650,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 880.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 512,875 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 253.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 153,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.