Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.67

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.67 and last traded at $63.67, with a volume of 42813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

