SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.25

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.25 and last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 5899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.