Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.25

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 38858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,822,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,317,000 after acquiring an additional 262,044 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,656,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,220,000 after purchasing an additional 238,906 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,077,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,942,000 after purchasing an additional 710,028 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,609 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,865,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,522,000 after purchasing an additional 463,096 shares during the period.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

