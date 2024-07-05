General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.17

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.17 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

General American Investors Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,397 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $157,558.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General American Investors news, Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 6,397 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $157,558.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $650,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,851.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $184,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About General American Investors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.