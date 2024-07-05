Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.44

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 536393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Barclays by 82.2% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 188,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Barclays by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 278,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

