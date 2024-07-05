Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $213,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $491.04 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $491.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.63.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

