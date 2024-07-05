First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $202.57

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $202.57 and last traded at $202.54, with a volume of 1131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.81.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.09.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Stock Giants Analysts Are Bullish On Despite Struggles
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.