First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $202.57

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $202.57 and last traded at $202.54, with a volume of 1131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.81.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.09.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

