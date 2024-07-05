Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.97

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 1540171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.