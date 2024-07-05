Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sets New 12-Month High at $202.93

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $202.93 and last traded at $202.47, with a volume of 218478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.06.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.52.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stock Giants Analysts Are Bullish On Despite Struggles
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.